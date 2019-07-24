POMARE, Marie Elizabeth:
Peacefully, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 74 years. Much loved mum and mum-in-law of Tania and Roger, Aaron and Emma, and Sacha. Loved Taua of Jesse, and Indi; and Caleb, Solomon, Joel, and Millie. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bob (Eddie) and Marilyn, and their family. Messages may be addressed to the Pomare family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to The New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mepomare2107 A Celebration of Marie's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Friday, July 26, at 1.30pm.
"Dearly missed
by her Darlings"
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019