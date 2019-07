POMARE, Marie Elizabeth:Peacefully, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 74 years. Much loved mum and mum-in-law of Tania and Roger, Aaron and Emma, and Sacha. Loved Taua of Jesse, and Indi; and Caleb, Solomon, Joel, and Millie. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bob (Eddie) and Marilyn, and their family. Messages may be addressed to the Pomare family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to The New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mepomare2107 A Celebration of Marie's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Friday, July 26, at 1.30pm."Dearly missedby her Darlings"