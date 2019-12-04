Marie PARKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie PARKER.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice


logoPARKER, Marie Maude:
Passed away in her 90th year at Ngaio Marsh, Christchurch, and at peace now with the love of her life and soulmate, the late Hylton. Mother and mother-in-law of Kit (Chris) and Glenis, Tim and Nadja. Grandmother of Angela and Peter, Amy and Phill, Steven, Mathew, Jaimee and Dave. Great-Grandmother of Parker, Ava, Beckett, Anders, Finlay, Anabel, Riley Rose, Skipper and Tui.
Farewell to a very special and much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marie Parker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Marie will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, December 9, at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.