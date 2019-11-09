MEULI,
Marie Jill (Jill) (neé Laing):
On November 6, 2019, peacefully at Park Lane Hospital, Christchurch, after a brief illness, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of John and Helen, Michael and Philippa, and Wendy and Simon Courtois; adored granny of Sarah and Bruce Gilmore (Melbourne), Anna and Kevin Towey (Ireland), Tom and Sophie (Gisborne); Ben and Ana (Newcastle), Georgina and Matt Abbott (Auckland), and Emily (Christchurch); great-granny of Henry, Alice; Liam, Aoife, Johnny; Max, and Isabella; much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bill (deceased) and Alberta Laing, Ann Norman; Dulcie and the late Sandy Middleton, Desmond Meuli (deceased), and Gordon and Gaye Meuli. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jill Meuli, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service for Jill has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019