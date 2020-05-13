Marie MACKAY

Death Notice

Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on May 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A much loved and loving wife of Grant, an adored mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Sharon, Donald, and Phillip and Debbie. A cherished and devoted nana to Paige, and Imogene; Jessica, and Liam, and a much loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. A service to celebrate Marie's life and a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on May 13, 2020
