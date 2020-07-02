LOCK, Marie Leona:
On Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Seaview Home, Picton. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Pat Lock, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Lynley, Anne and Steve, and Bruce and Sandi. Adored Nana of Kelly, Stacey, Laura, Catherine, David, Hamish and Tania, Vanessa, Marc and Ryan, and her 19 great- grandchildren. Sister of Rona and the late Gordon. Loved and respected by all who knew her. Special thanks to staff at Seaview Home. Messages may be addressed to the Lock Family, c/- 161 Port Underwood Road, RD 1, Picton 7281. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240. A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at the Union Parish Church, Broadway, Picton, on Saturday, July 4 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Picton Cemetery.
Published in The Press from July 2 to July 4, 2020