On July 23, 2019, peacefully at The Oaks, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Lynda. Special thanks to the staff at The Oaks for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marie Laugesen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust (Westpac Rescue Helicopter) would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to Celebrate Marie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, July 29, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on July 26, 2019
