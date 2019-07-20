ILLINGWORTH,
Marie Adrienne:
On July 14, 2019, peacefully at Kaiapoi Lodge, in her 91st year, dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Robin and Denise, and Jeff and Belinda, much loved nana of Hayden, James, Marcus; Laura, Sarah and families, a loved great-nana of her great-grandchildren.
'Rest in Peace.'
Special thanks to all the staff at Kaiapoi Lodge for their wonderful care and support of Marie over many years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marie Illingworth, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Marie's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019