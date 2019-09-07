HUSTON,
Marie Elaine Clarke:
On Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital; aged 83 years. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig (Eugene), Adam and Simone, loved grandmother of Christian, and dearly loved sister of Ellen, Joan, Beverly, Len and Margaret. Sincere appreciation and thanks to the wonderful staff at Park Lane for their love and care of Marie over the past 2 years. Messages may be addressed to the Huston family, C/- 435 Durham Street North, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration wake of Marie's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 7.00pm. In accordance with Marie's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019