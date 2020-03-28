GRUBB, Marie (Lorraine):
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Joseph (Stanley). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Peter, Helen, Michael, Wendy, Garry, Lee, Chris and Tracey. Loving granny of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Ray. A very strong and special lady.
She will be dearly missed.
Many thanks to St John and all her carers. Messages to the Grubb family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020