GERRARD, Marie Rosiland:
On December 17, 2019, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of the late John (Jerry), loved mother of Gretchen, Georgina, Tracey, and John, loved nana of Nicole; Jamila, Jordan; Ayla, great-nana of Kaleb, Asha, Montahna, Nixon; and Hugo. Special thanks to the staff of Ngaio Marsh for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marie Gerrard, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Marie will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, December 24, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 19, 2019