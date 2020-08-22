Marie EDWARDS

EDWARDS, Marie Genevieve
(nee Fitzgerald):
On August 17, 2020, peacefully in her sleep, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford. Loved mother of Miles and Hilary, and daughter-in-law, Sonia. Loved sister of Anne, Jeanette, Greg and Colleen. The family wishes to thank the staff at both Margaret Stoddart and Ngaio Marsh Retirement Homes for their compassionate care of Marie. Messages may be addressed to the Edwards family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Due to current restrictions a funeral service for Marie will be held at a later date.

Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020
