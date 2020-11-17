DUGGAN, Marie Therese
(nee Forman):
On November 14, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare Home, in her 72nd Year, after a courageous battle. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Neville for 50 wonderful years. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Warren, Michael, Joanna and Don, Bridget and John, Cathy and Wayne. Granny and Grandma of Josh, Jacob, Bonnie, Emilie, Jen, Isaac, Summer, Ben, and Abbie. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude, Diamond Harbour Medical Centre, and WesleyCare for their love, care, and support of Marie and her family. Messages to the Duggan family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Donations in Marie's name to the Nurse Maude Hospice can be made at her service. A vigil for Marie will be held in the St Andrew's Community Church, 85 Marine Drive, Diamond Harbour, on Wednesday, November 18, at 7.00pm. A Funeral Mass for Marie will be held in the St Theresa Catholic Church, 85 Puriri Street, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, November 20, at 1.15pm, followed by interment at the Belfast Cemetery at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 17, 2020