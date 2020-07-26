BUSH, Marie Elizabeth
(nee Morrison):
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital, on July 23, 2020, in her 89th year. Loving wife of Ken (deceased). Loved mother of Helen, Stephen, Kate and mother-in-law of Russ (deceased), Dick (deceased), Emelin, Stephen (deceased), and Perry. Loved grandmother of MaryAnn, Tony, Becca, Jonathan, Letitia, Sean, Karl, and James, and great- grandmother of Ella, Zavier, Ashlynn, Hunter, Liz, Thaddea and Griffin. Marie's family wish to thank Trish and Sue (Carers) from Nurse Maude, all the truly wonderful caring staff of ED, AMAU, and Ward 27. At Marie's request no service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to Dogwatch would be appreciated. Messages for the Bush family c/- 19 London St, Christchurch, 8013.
Published in The Press on July 26, 2020