APPLEBY, Marie Louise(née Louise Walker):31.03.1937 - 6.07.2020Passed away peacefully with family at her side at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug, formerly of Blenheim. Much treasured mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Christine, Sue and Gary Coles. Loved Grandma of Ryan, Kendall, Mitchell and fiancée Jen, Emma and partner Ben, Great-Grandma to Chloe Lea Coles. Loved sister of the late Jack and Beatrice, the late William and Irene, Robbie and the late Anne, Sheila and the late Don Lynch.Will be sadly missed by allAnd forever in our heartsMany thanks to Bainswood for their exceptional care and support. Louise had a private ceremony on Thursday, July 9, as she wished. Donations kindly appreciated to the cancer society can be made online bit.ly/mlappleby0707 Messages to the Appleby family, c/- PO Box 26116, Christchurch 8148.