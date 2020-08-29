WOODING,
Marian Olive (Pat):
Passed away peacefully in Nelson (formerly of Christchurch), aged 88, on August 17, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Len; loved Mum of Nigel and Felicity, Philip and Chris, and Michael and Lesley; adored Grandma of Nathan, Amy, Sam, Bailey, Tegan, Paige, Thomas, and Bronte; and treasured Great-Grandma of Beau, Leo, Vinn, Kru, and Aali. The funeral service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in the Hope Gardens of Remembrance Chapel, 91 Clover Road East, Hope, on September 5, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2020