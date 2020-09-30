SCHIMANSKI, Maria:
A very sudden but peaceful passing on April 27, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 70 years, with Trevor, Erin and Michael by her side. Loved wife of Trevor, mother of William (dec), Erin, Craig (dec), Michael, and Alana. Loved dearly and missed by all her family and friends.
R.I.P.
!!! OUR SUPER WOMAN !!!
You are warmly invited to join us for a Memorial Service to Celebrate the life of Maria at St Mary and St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Saturday, October 3, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020