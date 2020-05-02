Maria SCHIMANSKI

Guest Book
  • "Maria, a dearly loved friend, for over 50 years...."
    - Gwen Prewett
  • "SCHIMANSKI, Maria: Passed away aged 70 years. Family would..."
    - Maria SCHIMANSKI
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

SCHIMANSKI, Maria:
A very sudden, but peaceful passing on April 27, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 70 years, with Trevor, Erin and Michael by her side. Loved wife of Trevor, mother of William (dec), Erin, Craig (dec), Michael, and Alana. Loved dearly by family and friends.
R.I.P.
!!!OUR SUPER WOMAN!!!
Due to the current situation a private service is being held today. In lieu of llowers donations to St Vincent de Paul in memory of Maria would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mcschimanski2704

logo
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.