SCHIMANSKI, Maria:
A very sudden, but peaceful passing on April 27, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 70 years, with Trevor, Erin and Michael by her side. Loved wife of Trevor, mother of William (dec), Erin, Craig (dec), Michael, and Alana. Loved dearly by family and friends.
R.I.P.
!!!OUR SUPER WOMAN!!!
Due to the current situation a private service is being held today. In lieu of llowers donations to St Vincent de Paul in memory of Maria would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mcschimanski2704
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020