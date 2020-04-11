Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Maria Joanna Odelia (Mary):

It is with heavy hearts that the Lee family report the passing of Maria Joanna Odelia Lee (Mary), following a short battle with cancer, in the very early hours of Monday, April 6, 2020, aged 66 years. Mary will be remembered as a loving, caring, intelligent and hardworking wife, mother, aunty, great-aunty and nurse to many, she sadly passed less than a month before becoming an expected Oma. She was a devoted wife to Peter for 45 years, loving mother to Martin, Johnny, and Simon, caring mother-in-law to Robert, Krystina, and Jennie. Born and raised in Christchurch by her late parents, Anna Maria and Cornelis den Haring, she leaves behind her siblings and siblings in-law, Pauline, Joanne, Teresa and Philip, Corrie and Marie. Mary will be joining her brother Emiel, whom she missed greatly. She will be grieved by the whole extended family, particularly the nieces and nephews of whom she was so fond of, and her comrade nurses who she worked with for her life's career. Her impact was felt far and wide, particularly by the children she would dote over at any chance. Messages may be addressed to the Lee family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mjlee0604 Due to current restrictions a private cremation has taken place, there will be a memorial service with time for friends and family to celebrate Mary's life when gatherings are permitted.







LEE,Maria Joanna Odelia (Mary):It is with heavy hearts that the Lee family report the passing of Maria Joanna Odelia Lee (Mary), following a short battle with cancer, in the very early hours of Monday, April 6, 2020, aged 66 years. Mary will be remembered as a loving, caring, intelligent and hardworking wife, mother, aunty, great-aunty and nurse to many, she sadly passed less than a month before becoming an expected Oma. She was a devoted wife to Peter for 45 years, loving mother to Martin, Johnny, and Simon, caring mother-in-law to Robert, Krystina, and Jennie. Born and raised in Christchurch by her late parents, Anna Maria and Cornelis den Haring, she leaves behind her siblings and siblings in-law, Pauline, Joanne, Teresa and Philip, Corrie and Marie. Mary will be joining her brother Emiel, whom she missed greatly. She will be grieved by the whole extended family, particularly the nieces and nephews of whom she was so fond of, and her comrade nurses who she worked with for her life's career. Her impact was felt far and wide, particularly by the children she would dote over at any chance. Messages may be addressed to the Lee family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mjlee0604 Due to current restrictions a private cremation has taken place, there will be a memorial service with time for friends and family to celebrate Mary's life when gatherings are permitted. Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers