Maria (nee Grabowiecka):

On September 14, 2019. Born in the Ukraine, passed away very peacefully at her home in Christchurch, in her 90th year, surrounded by her loving family, Lucy (Sandy) and Greg, and wonderful friend Marie. Wife of the late Peter. Loving daughter of the late Michal and Teodora (Poland), and beloved sister of the late Anna and Bogdan (Poland). Loving sister of Natalia and a loving Aunt of all her nephews and nieces and their families; Jurek, Grace and Marek; Stasiek, Ewa, Kasia, Maja, and Michal; Monika, Jade and Grace, all in Australia; and Malgosia (UK) and all her Ukranian relatives. Special thanks to her G.P. and carers from Nurse Maude. Such a wonderful, giving and loving person, so sadly missed and will never be forgotten.

Rest in Peace.

Will be forever in our hearts.

Messages to the Krotik family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Maria will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Church, 370 Innes Road, Mairehau, on Thursday, September 19, at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery, cnr Cypress Street and Ruru Road.







