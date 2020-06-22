Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria KOBUSSEN. View Sign Death Notice



(nee van-Velsen):

On June 18, 2020, peacefully at Holmwood Rest Home, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Theo, loved mum and mother-in-law of Chris and Graeme, and Henny and Leigh. Loved Oma of Shelly, Hayden and Sarah, Luke and Elizabeth, and Josh. Special thanks to the staff of Holmwood Rest Home for their loving care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maria Kobussen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A service to celebrate the life of Maria will be held in our Avonpark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, June 24, at 10.30am, followed by a burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.







