KILKELLY,
Maria (nee Pagura):
On August 15, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lawrence, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christina, Jan and Mark Brosnan, Tony and Vicki, and Michele and John Philp. Dearly loved Nan of Anthony and Hannah, Scott, Thomas and Micheala, Jack, and Keygan. Loved sister of the late Celeste Pagura, and Grace Sweeney, and a loved sister-in-law and aunt.
You will be sadly missed,
Rest in Peace.
Thank you for the wonderful care given by the staff at Diana Isaac, and Dr Paul Peterson. Messages to the Kilkelly family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/mkilkelly1508 A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Maria, at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Road, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter. Rosary at the Church, Today (Wednesday), at 5.30pm. Due to current restrictions, attendance is limited to 100 people.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020