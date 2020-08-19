Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Maria (nee Pagura):

On August 15, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lawrence, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christina, Jan and Mark Brosnan, Tony and Vicki, and Michele and John Philp. Dearly loved Nan of Anthony and Hannah, Scott, Thomas and Micheala, Jack, and Keygan. Loved sister of the late Celeste Pagura, and Grace Sweeney, and a loved sister-in-law and aunt.

You will be sadly missed,

Rest in Peace.

Thank you for the wonderful care given by the staff at Diana Isaac, and Dr Paul Peterson. Messages to the Kilkelly family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/mkilkelly1508 A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Maria, at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Road, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter. Rosary at the Church, Today (Wednesday), at 5.30pm. Due to current restrictions, attendance is limited to 100 people.







KILKELLY,Maria (nee Pagura):On August 15, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lawrence, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christina, Jan and Mark Brosnan, Tony and Vicki, and Michele and John Philp. Dearly loved Nan of Anthony and Hannah, Scott, Thomas and Micheala, Jack, and Keygan. Loved sister of the late Celeste Pagura, and Grace Sweeney, and a loved sister-in-law and aunt.You will be sadly missed,Rest in Peace.Thank you for the wonderful care given by the staff at Diana Isaac, and Dr Paul Peterson. Messages to the Kilkelly family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/mkilkelly1508 A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Maria, at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Road, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter. Rosary at the Church, Today (Wednesday), at 5.30pm. Due to current restrictions, attendance is limited to 100 people. Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers