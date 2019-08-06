FOWLER, Maria Edith:
On August 3, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of the late Geoff, dearly loved mother of Jason and Sarah, Cliff, Charlene, Tamman (Nathan) and the late Anthony. Loved Nana of Leo, Isla, Alex, Phoebe, and Jack. Loved sister of Louis Kennedy. Special thanks to Lady Pat.
Rest In Peace
"Keep the tab open!"
The funeral service will be held in our Chapel 12 High Street, Rangiora on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2019