BAIN, Maria:
(late of Kaposvar, Hungary). On the afternoon of October 13, 2019, at Ilam Lifecare (Christchurch), in her 85th year. Loved wife of the late John Otto Bain, also of Hungary. Dearly loved mother of Thomas William and Robert Alexander. Very missed granny to Nikolai Eugene and Jeffrey Alexander. Greatly missed neighbour of Peter, Susan, Luke and Annabelle Coleman. Messages to 311 Barrington Street, Spreydon. In accordance with Maria's wishes, a private cremation has been held but a memorial service to celebrate her life is being held at the Christchurch Hungarian Club Hall located at 11 Hardy Street, New Brighton, this Saturday, October 19, commencing at 11.00am. All welcome and attendees will be given the opportunity to share any stories from their life about her.
Au revoir our Norma Jean.
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019