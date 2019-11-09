Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully passed away on November 6, 2019, at Parkstone Care Home with family by her side; aged 80. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor, loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Greg, Karen and Arron, Michelle and Quincy. Maria was the most special Nana of Kate, Ashleigh, Brooke, Danielle, Harrison, Jackson, Conor and Hannah, and Great-Nana of Maniah, Lily, Isabel, Rilee, Ruby, Evie and Lexi. Family would like to thank the staff at Parkstone for their care and support. Messages to the Austin Family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Ria has returned home to rest and we welcome friends and family to visit to say a final farewell. A celebration of Ria's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Rd, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, November 11, at 3.00pm.







