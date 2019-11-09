AUSTIN, Maria (Ria):
Peacefully passed away on November 6, 2019, at Parkstone Care Home with family by her side; aged 80. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor, loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Greg, Karen and Arron, Michelle and Quincy. Maria was the most special Nana of Kate, Ashleigh, Brooke, Danielle, Harrison, Jackson, Conor and Hannah, and Great-Nana of Maniah, Lily, Isabel, Rilee, Ruby, Evie and Lexi. Family would like to thank the staff at Parkstone for their care and support. Messages to the Austin Family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Ria has returned home to rest and we welcome friends and family to visit to say a final farewell. A celebration of Ria's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Rd, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, November 11, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019