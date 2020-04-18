WHITWORTH,
Marguerite Mary:
5.4.1927 - 16.4.2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved mum, Marguerite (Rita) Whitworth (nee Bagley) on the morning of April 16, 2020, peacefully at Nazareth House. Loving wife to Edward (Ted) Whitworth. Cherished daughter of John Joseph and Annie Bagley. Loved sister of Monica, Annette, Fran, Carmel, Tony, and their partners. Very much loved and adored mother to Alan, Jane, Peter, Rosemary, Martin, Leonie, Gerard, Monica, Joanne, Melanie, Juliet, Antoinette and Damien Peoples and their partners. Adored grandmother and great-grandmother to many who she cherished dearly. Beloved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Loving friend to many. Many thanks to Nazareth House and staff. A Memorial Service for Rita will be set at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020