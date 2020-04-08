COLLINS,
Margery Dorothy (Marge):
Passed away on April 4, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a year-long illness, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew Swift Collins, loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Duncan Macintyre, grandmother of Geoffrey, and Nicholas Macintyre, cherished sister and sister-in-law of Arthur and Marian Fell (United Kingdom), and the late Olive and Ken (United Kingdom), long-time friend of Averill, Shirley, Glennis, Elaine, and many more from the St Martins Seventh Day Adventist Church. Special thanks to the staff of Christchurch Hospital, and Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages may be emailed to [email protected] A small private family gathering will be held. Later, Marge's family intend to hold a Memorial service for family and friends to celebrate and remember her life. Date to be advised.
