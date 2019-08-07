BIGWOOD,
Margery Joyce
(formerly Andreassend)
(nee Archbold):
Passed away suddenly in Brisbane, Australia. Loved Mum of Wayne, Sandra, Karen and the late Peter Andreassend, loved mother-in-law of George and Jess, loved Nana of Nathan, Kaleb, Jared, Daniel, Matthew, Timothy and Elijah Ziegler, Kim and Craig McAlavey and Jordan, Savannah and Rory Andreassend. Great-Nana of 6 and number 7 on the way. Loved oldest sister of all her siblings.
Sadly missed
Messages to 72 Mountfort Street, Spreydon, Christchurch 8024.
