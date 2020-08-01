TAYLOR,
Margarette Lyndhurst Anne:
Passed away peacefully at Avon Lifecare on Thursday, July 30, 2020, aged 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Ian, Suzanne and John, Rosemary and Bram. Much loved Nanny of Patrick, Clara, Harriet, Leila, Gabrielle and Kees. Loved great-nanny of her eight great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Avon Lifecare for all their loving care of Margarette. Messages to the family of Margarette Taylor, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Margarette will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020