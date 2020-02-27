YOUL, Margaret Celia:
27.11.1935 - 25.2.2020
On February 25, 2020, in Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Doug for 64 years, loved mother of Christine (deceased), Linda, and Sharon, loved mother-in-law of Allan, and Tony, very much loved by her grandchildren Richard and Laura, Megan and James; Justine and Ryan, and Bradley; and her great-grandchildren Cian and Neve; Kiera, and Freddie; Max; and Hayzel. Thanks to Christchurch Hospital A&E, and staff of Ward 25 for their care and concern. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Youl, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Margaret's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, March 3, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Feb. 27, 2020