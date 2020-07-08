WRIGHT, Margaret Mary
(nee O'Connell):
Peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village aged 76 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Lillian Mary and John Joseph O'Connell. Dearly loved mother of Donna, Marcus and Erin, Jared and Joanne. Cherished nana of Shontelle and Mitch, Damien, Arizona, Alex, Jessica and Danial, Anika, Daniel, Cheyenne and Madison. Loved great-nana of Kaydence, Chloe, Miah and Evie. Loved sister of Anne Wells and the late Patrick John O'Connell. Mum would like to thank Nurse Maude especially Chris for their support over the years. The family wish to thank Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for the care she received.
Mum fly with the Angels
In lieu of flowers donations to Arthritis Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mmwright0620 Messages may be addressed to the Wright family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Margaret will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 9, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2020