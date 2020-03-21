WITTEMAN, Margaret:
Margaret's family wish to thank family, friends and work colleagues for the many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown to us with the sad loss of Mum. Thank you for the flowers, cards and donations to Skillwise and to all those who attended Mum's service. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Burwood Hospital for the love and care Mum received during her time there. Mum was a much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunty, sister-in-law, and friend to many who will always remember her with so much love. Please accept this as our personal thank you from us all.
We miss you Mum
