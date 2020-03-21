Acknowledgment

WITTEMAN, Margaret:

Margaret's family wish to thank family, friends and work colleagues for the many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown to us with the sad loss of Mum. Thank you for the flowers, cards and donations to Skillwise and to all those who attended Mum's service. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Burwood Hospital for the love and care Mum received during her time there. Mum was a much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunty, sister-in-law, and friend to many who will always remember her with so much love. Please accept this as our personal thank you from us all.

We miss you Mum





Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers