WITTEMAN, Margaret:
Peacefully, surrounded by family, at Burwood Hospital on Thursday, December 5, 2019, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Leo. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrienne and David, Bill and Anita, Lynette and the late Allan Eastwick, Angela and Cory, Mark and Carol, and the late John. Loved grandmother of Bridget, Tristan, Amy, Julie, Andrew, Kieran, Bryce, the late Gareth, Alice, Mikaela, Madison, Chantelle, and Nathan. Proud great-grandmother of Henry, Charlie, Max, McKenzie, and three great-grandchildren due next year. Special thanks to all the staff in Ward BG at Burwood Hospital. The love and care shown to Mum was truly amazing. Messages to the Witteman Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Skillwise would be appreciated and may be made online via bit.ly/mwitteman0512 or at the service. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, at 297 Ferry Road, on Tuesday, December 10, at 2pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019