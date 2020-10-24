WITHINGTON,
Margaret Rowena:
Died peacefully on October 21, 2020, at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, in her 99th year. Loved wife of the late William (Bill). Loved mum of Alan and Leona, Ian and Caroline, and Graeme and Polly. Loved grandma of Rachel and Aaron, Lorna and Matt; Rosara, Eloise; Brandon, Jory and Rachel, Nicholas and Jamal, and Sarah-Jane and Dylan. Loved great-grandma of Ella. The family would like to thank the staff at Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital, and Ngaio Marsh Hospital for their care, kindness and compassion. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Withington, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Margaret's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 28, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020