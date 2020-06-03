WILLIAMSON, Margaret
Ethel (nee Christall):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by family. Loving wife and companion of deceased husband William Andrew Williamson. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Nicky, Ken, Lynette, Geoff and Jane, grandmother of Nadia, Erin, Eden, Amelie, Imogen and Saoirse, and great-grandmother of Lucian. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Christchurch Hospital ward 24 and Ultimate Care Rose Court. Messages may be addressed to the family of Margaret Williamson, c/- John Rhind, 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London St, at 10.00am, Tomorrow (Thursday).
Published in The Press on June 3, 2020