Margaret WILLIAMSON

  • "Thinking of the Williamson family at this time of loss...."
  • "Nicky thinking of you at this sad time. Lesley (nee Crowley)"
    - Lesley
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
10:00 a.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
WILLIAMSON, Margaret
Ethel (nee Christall):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by family. Loving wife and companion of deceased husband William Andrew Williamson. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Nicky, Ken, Lynette, Geoff and Jane, grandmother of Nadia, Erin, Eden, Amelie, Imogen and Saoirse, and great-grandmother of Lucian. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Christchurch Hospital ward 24 and Ultimate Care Rose Court. Messages may be addressed to the family of Margaret Williamson, c/- John Rhind, 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London St, at 10.00am, Tomorrow (Thursday).

Published in The Press on June 3, 2020
