WILKINSON,
Margaret Josephine:
On February 16, 2020, Margaret peacefully passed away at Mayfair Rest Home, surrounded by her loving family; in her 84th year. So very dearly loved and adored by Alan, her soulmate of 62 years, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dave and Jacqui, Joy and Rob, and the late Michael, Murray and Anita, and treasured Grandma of Joseph, Matthew, Sarah, Lydia, Ruby and Eli. Margaret's family would like to acknowledge the staff at Mayfair Rest Home for the loving care and support they gave Margaret and her family over the last 2 months. Margaret's Memorial Service will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, on Friday, February 21, at 2.00pm.
In the care of
Published in The Press on Feb. 19, 2020