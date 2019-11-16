WIBERG, Margaret Cecily
(nee Green):
Passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, aged 84. Dearly loved wife of Gilbert (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Lois and Barry Ransom, Andrew and Gillian Wiberg, and Nana of Emily, Charlotte, Hannah and Abigail and their partners. Loved and loving sister and sister-in-law of Don (dec) and Margaret, Ray and Heather and Alison Green. No service by request. Donations in lieu of cards and flowers to Plunket. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all staff at Mayfair Retirement Village for their love and care of Margaret. Messages by email to [email protected] or to 6 Madsen Place, Monash ACT 2904 Australia.
