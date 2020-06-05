WEST, Margaret Norma
(nee Debenham):
Peacefully at Palm Grove, Christchurch, on June 3, 2020, aged 101 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bill, Brian, and Colin and Lorraine West. Loved Grandma of Maree and Mark; Grant; Bruce and Tania, and a loved Great-Grandma and Great-Great-Grandma. A much loved member of her entire extended family. Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Margaret West' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8014. A Funeral Service for Margaret will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch on Tuesday, June 9, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from June 5 to June 6, 2020