WATTS, Margaret Edna
Joan (Penny):
On September 21, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital; in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray Watts, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Stephen Smith, and Arthur and Ngaio. Loved Nana of Kimberley and Craig, Nicola and Quentin, and Michael; Chanelle, Dylan and Hayley. Adored great-nana of Cole, Micah, Cooper, Lucah, Harlem, and Mahalia. Loved sister of Athol (John) and the late Basil (Blue). Special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital, Ward 23. Messages to the Watts family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Penny's life will be held in the Travis Church, corner of Travis Road and Atlantis Street, North New Brighton, on Monday, September 28, at 1.00 pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2020