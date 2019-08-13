Margaret VAN NIEUWKOOP

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful aunt. Special thougts to..."
    - Joost Van Nieuwkoop
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice

VAN NIEUWKOOP,
Margaret Isabel:
Aged 90 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Essie Summers Resthome. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard Van Nieuwkoop and Yvonne Laukens. Cherished sister of Win Dean and loved aunt of Louise Dean. Messages to the Van Nieuwkoop Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.