VAN NIEUWKOOP,
Margaret Isabel:
Aged 90 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Essie Summers Resthome. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard Van Nieuwkoop and Yvonne Laukens. Cherished sister of Win Dean and loved aunt of Louise Dean. Messages to the Van Nieuwkoop Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 13, 2019