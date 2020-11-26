TURNER, Margaret Lillian:
On November 24, 2020, at Nazareth House, in her 75th year, surrounded by loving family. Loved and treasured soulmate of Barry, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sarah and Matt Ellery, Mark and Rachelle, the late Heath, and the late Rebecca. Loved step-grandmother, sister and aunty.
Forever in our hearts
A special thanks to the Nurse Maude Community nursing team, Haematology Dept and Nazareth House. Messages to the Margaret Turner Family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Community Nursing would be appreciated and can be made online only at bit.ly/mlturner2411 A Funeral Service for Margaret will be held in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, Tomorrow (Friday), at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 26, 2020