TURNBULL, Margaret
Shirley Hope (Peggy):
Peacefully on July 9, 2019, at Windsor Care, surrounded by her loving children, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Burnard. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Heather, Mal and Shirleene, Murray and Monique, Ann and Barry Herrick, and loved foster mother of Linda Chapman. Loved nana and nan nan of her 11 grandchildren and all her loving great-grandchildren. Much loved sister and sister-in-law. Messages to the Turnbull family, C/- PO Box 91, Christchurch 8140 or [email protected] A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019