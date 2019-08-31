THOMAS,
Margaret Ruth (Ruth):
Passed away peacefully at Coldstream Lifecare, Ashburton, on August 29, 2019, with her loving husband Peter by her side. Loved Mum of Sharon and Kevin Hedge and Andrew and Rosie. A much loved Gran of Matthew and Julita, Ben and Lisa, and Anastasia; Samantha, Jayden, Georgia and Great-Gran of Victor. Messages to the Thomas family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at our Chapel, Cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Saturday, September 21, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019