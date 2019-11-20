Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret SYKES. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 a.m. St Lukes Church, Brookside 73 Brookside and Burnham Road Leeston View Map Burial Following Services Churchyard Cemetery Death Notice



On November 17, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, with her family present, in her 77th year. Devoted and dearly loved wife of Andrew, caring and supportive mum of Jane, and Edwin. Much loved grandmother of Harry, and James; and Andie. Many thanks to the amazing nursing staff at Christchurch Hospital for their patience and dedication to Margaret. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Sykes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Margaret will be held at St Lukes Church, Brookside, 73 Brookside and Burnham Road, Leeston, on Saturday, November 23, at 10.00am, burial will follow immediately after the service in the Churchyard Cemetery.







SYKES, Margaret Jane:On November 17, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, with her family present, in her 77th year. Devoted and dearly loved wife of Andrew, caring and supportive mum of Jane, and Edwin. Much loved grandmother of Harry, and James; and Andie. Many thanks to the amazing nursing staff at Christchurch Hospital for their patience and dedication to Margaret. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Sykes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Margaret will be held at St Lukes Church, Brookside, 73 Brookside and Burnham Road, Leeston, on Saturday, November 23, at 10.00am, burial will follow immediately after the service in the Churchyard Cemetery. Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019

