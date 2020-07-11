SWANSON,
Margaret Kinniburgh Neilson:
On July 3, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald, loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Eric, and Duncan and Debbie, loved grandma of Gavin and Jess, and Melissa; and Ben, and a much loved great-grandmother of Cole, Ella, Cooper, Harry, Noah, and Jade. Special thanks to the caring staff of Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Swanson, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private Funeral Service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020