Margaret SWANSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret SWANSON.
Death Notice

SWANSON,
Margaret Kinniburgh Neilson:
On July 3, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald, loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Eric, and Duncan and Debbie, loved grandma of Gavin and Jess, and Melissa; and Ben, and a much loved great-grandmother of Cole, Ella, Cooper, Harry, Noah, and Jade. Special thanks to the caring staff of Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Swanson, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private Funeral Service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.