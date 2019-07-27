SUMNER,
Margaret (nee Graham):
Passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mayfair Rest Home, after a short illness, aged 82 years, Loving wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Jane and mother-in-law of George. Most loved Nana of Rachelle, Richard and Sarah, and Great-Nana of Helen, Myah, Ruby, and Lucy. Loved Nana also to Jody, Tim and Toby. Loved sister of Peter Graham (England). Jane would like to thank the wonderful staff at Wendover Rest Home and Mayfair Rest Home for their loving and thoughtful care. Messages may be sent to 23 Cottonwood Street, Parklands, Christchurch. At Mum's request a private family gathering has been held.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019