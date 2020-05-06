STRINGER,
Margaret Helen (nee Meek):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Westport. Aged 82 years. Much loved wife of the late Robert Stringer (Bob), much loved by her children and their partners, Bruce, Di, Vicki, Pete, Kevin, Vicki, Lily, Karen, and Mark, much loved nana of Philip, Nicolas; Natalie, Rory; Benjamin, Pounamu, Tia, Kahu, Kea, Tui, Miro; Emma, Robert and their partners and a loving nana to all her great-grandchildren.
"All my grandchildren are precious gems"
Special mention to the wonderful District Nurses who supported us to care for mum at home. Messages to 144 Russell Street, Westport 7825. A Memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at a date to be advised.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in The Press on May 6, 2020