On June 19, 2020. Loved wife of the late Les. Much loved Mum of Susan, Jill, and Lindsay, and precious Grandma to Tom, Connor and Daniel. Cherished sister of Irvine/''Herb'' (deceased) and Janet. Dear friend to many including Annette, Beverley (both deceased), Rema, Lyn and Dayrell. Special thanks to the staff at Addington Gardens for the care they gave Mum. Messages to the Stewart family to PO Box 35-046, Christchurch 8640. A service will be held for Margaret at the Tea House, Riccarton Racecourse, on Friday, June 26, at 1.00pm, thereafter a private cremation.

Published in The Press from June 23 to June 24, 2020
