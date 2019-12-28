Margaret STEERS

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest condolences to you all - fond memories of..."
    - Marilyn Martin
  • "Our deepest thoughts and sympathy to you all at this very..."
    - Sue & Barry Tomkinson
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all, So sorry we won't be there..."
    - Nancy Clark
Service Information
Anisy Funeral Home
77 Shakespeare St
Greymouth, West Coast
037685868
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Anisy Funeral Home
77 Shakespeare Street
Greymouth
Death Notice

STEERS, Margaret Elizabeth
(nee McPaike):
We sadly announce the passing of Marg on December 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished mother of the late Clinton. Eldest daughter of the late Joe and Margaret. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Helen and the late Warren Beaumont, Trish McPaike, Roseann and the late Harold Leask, Danny and Denise McPaike and the late Maureen. Special and loved Aunt Marg to AJ and Wendy, Tony and Nicola, Daniel And April, Michael and Faith, Stephen, Ben and Kim, Sam and Jess, Holly, Bailey and Madison. Great-Aunty to Phenix, Zavier, Hunter, Jack, Israel, Lennox, Caspian, Lucas, Michael and Willow. Special and loved friend to many. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by cremation. Messages C/- 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society can be made at the service or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840.
Resting in the care of
Anisy Funeral Home
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019
