STEERS, Margaret Elizabeth

(nee McPaike):

We sadly announce the passing of Marg on December 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished mother of the late Clinton. Eldest daughter of the late Joe and Margaret. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Helen and the late Warren Beaumont, Trish McPaike, Roseann and the late Harold Leask, Danny and Denise McPaike and the late Maureen. Special and loved Aunt Marg to AJ and Wendy, Tony and Nicola, Daniel And April, Michael and Faith, Stephen, Ben and Kim, Sam and Jess, Holly, Bailey and Madison. Great-Aunty to Phenix, Zavier, Hunter, Jack, Israel, Lennox, Caspian, Lucas, Michael and Willow. Special and loved friend to many. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by cremation. Messages C/- 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society can be made at the service or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840.

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home



