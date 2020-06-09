SMITH,
Margaret Patricia (Peggy):
At home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Pat. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Trish (Perth), and Cliff and Glenys (Greymouth). Dearly loved Nana of Shane, Jason and Leah, Adam, and Rachel. A loved great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ronald McDonald House may be made online at bit.ly/mpsmith0606 or at the service. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, June 11, at 1.00pm. Burial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery thereafter.
