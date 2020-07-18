SKJELLERUP,
Margaret Ann (nee Tobin):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Essie Summers Rest Home, aged 74. The youngest of four daughters Heather, Marj and Clenda. She was born May 13, 1946, in Kumara Junction New Zealand to Jack and Violet Tobin (nee Lyes). She will be greatly missed by her daughters Jane, Jenni, Missy and Bindy, her sisters Heather and Marj, her eight grandchildren and her extended family of nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly. Messages to the Skjellerup family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A memorial service will be held in Christchurch at a date to be announced once family can travel safely from overseas.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020